Nigeria: 74 killed in armed gang attacks in Benue state

At least 74 people have been killed in Nigeria’s Benue state in two separate attacks by armed gangs this week. The violent clashes are the latest in an area where tensions between farmers and pastoralists have been on the rise due to an expansion of farmland and a reduction in grazing land for cattle herds.

Catherine Anene, a police spokesperson for Benue state, reported that 28 bodies were recovered at a camp for internally displaced people in Mgban local government area between Friday evening and Saturday morning. Witnesses said that gunmen arrived and began shooting, killing several people.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, suspected herdsmen killed villagers at a funeral in the remote Umogidi village of Otukpo local government area. Bako Eje, the chairman for Otukpo, said that 46 bodies were recovered.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attacks and directed security forces to increase surveillance in affected areas. However, many such incidents in remote parts of Nigeria go unreported due to the difficulty in accessing these areas and the delayed response time of security forces.

Competition over land use is particularly challenging in Nigeria’s Middle Belt states, where the predominantly Christian South meets the majority Muslim North. Ethnic and religious divisions often overlap with tensions between farmers and herders.

In further violence, gunmen abducted at least 80 people in Zamfara state, a known hot spot for kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs targeting remote villages.