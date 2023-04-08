Lesson From Ukraine’s Radical Democracy: To Be Free, You’ve Got to Work Together

KYIV—Much of the yearlong resistance to Russian aggression has been waged by small volunteer groups, what 18th century British statesman Edmund Burke called the Little Platoons. One of those platoons is a wild band of just four anarchic Germans called the Radical Aid Force.

In those early days of Russia’s invasion, everyone, including our Ukrainian Freedom News team of volunteers, was scrambling to get essential supplies to soldiers we knew. The most important supplies—life-saving chest seals for bullet wounds, night vision to spot the enemy, helmets to protect from shrapnel—were nearly impossible to find.

But the mysterious Radical Aid Force, whom I met through social media, found a way. They were able to find what we needed in small shops from Copenhagen to Munich and then they had the fortitude to make near-weekly trips to Ukraine, and close to the front lines, to deliver these supplies.

Calling themselves leftists-anarchists, the Radical Aid Force hasn’t stopped helping Ukraine, despite close calls with missiles and artillery and car accidents and car trouble. They’re on fumes, with little money left, but they keep going.

I recently spoke with one of their members, who goes by the call sign Nestor.

“Fighting back with all your might is the right of every human being,” Nestor told me. “The brutal actions of the Russian army cannot be stopped with “talks and negotiations.’”

Nestor, a fan of punk music in his native Germany, knew very little about Ukraine before the big invasion.

“I came to punk music when I was a teenager,” he said. “I can clearly remember seeing my older sister with Allstar Chucks one day with two different colored shoe laces in. I was like ‘wtf is she doing?! That’s cool!’ and yeah then I found out about punk and hardcore music. And since then I am politically active.”

Moved by social media images in the early hours of Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine, Nestor and friends filled up a van with what they thought would be needed and made their first trip. Since then, many of my friends here have turned to the Radical Aid Force for urgent and impossible-to-find items. While some fancy aid workers go on American television and fly around the world, Nestor had his team do their damndest to fulfill orders every week, with no glory.

As he traveled to Ukraine, he began to study its history. His code name — Nestor—is a reference to Ukrainian hero Nestor Makhno.

Nestor Makhno was a Cossack Ukrainian leader in the 20th century, a proponent of the freedom of the Ukrainian steppes, the wild fields, or the Dicapoli. He was born in the now nearly-destroyed village of Huliaipole (“Walking Fields”), Zaporizhzhia, which I visited under Russian shelling in June. For a few years, Nestor and the people of Huliaipole achieved their dream: a state of free people in loose association from 1917 to 1921, until Moscow took control.

“In essence, it was the only anarchic state that was implemented,’ my friend Yurii, a student of Ukrainian history and owner of a jazz club now shuttered in the war, told me.

The authorities in Moscow called Makhno an anarchist, but his idea was more about direct democracy, where people are independent of government but dependent on each other: a notion that America’s founding fathers believed to be essential to freedom but which seems lost in the USA today.

In Ukraine, that independence of government, dependence on each other is evident every day of Russia’s current invasion.

“Our government was not so important during the beginning of the war,” my friend Yevhen Filyak, an engineer and war-time volunteer told me during a volunteers retreat in the Carpathian Mountains. “Ninety-nine percent of the work was done by simple people.”

Nestor of the Radical Aid Force defines anarchy in the same sense as Nestor Makhno:

“Well I would say in simple words: self organized [life] without hierarchy. Believing in solidarity, equality and liberation. As a form of direct democracy where everyone counts.”

Nestor says he has the “greatest distrust of state and international institutions, and NATO is no exception.” Having been in Ukraine every minute of Russia’s full-scale war, I have seen that for the people on the ground this war is not about geopolitics or NATO, it is simply about being free, radically so.

“We despise the Russian decision-makers and soldiers who are responsible for this war of aggression and annihilation,” Nestor says.

Many well-funded NGOs came here in the early months when Ukraine was number one trending. Now, the stalwarts like the Radical Aid Force remain: The people who understand the theory and practice of genuine democracy and freedom.

Joe Lindsley is editor of UkrainianFreedomNews.com. You can listen to his daily reports from Ukraine on Chicago’s WGN Radio here.