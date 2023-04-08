Unidentified assailants raid villages in Burkina Faso, killing 44

Unknown assailants killed 44 people in two attacks in northern Burkina Faso overnight on Thursday, authorities said. The assaults took place in the villages of Kourakou and Tondobi in the Sahel region of the country in West Africa, which is controlled by jihadist organizations with ties to al Qaeda and the Islamic State that have been conducting strikes there for years.

Which gang committed the attacks on Thursday is unknown. Authorities cited “armed terrorist groups” as the cause on Saturday.

In Burkina Faso, one of the world’s poorest nations, more than 2 million people have been displaced, and hundreds have died as a result of the violence.

The uprising last year led to two military coups, which have sworn to restore control of the nation but have been unable to stop the violence.

In Mali in 2012, Islamists seized control of a Tuareg separatist movement, sparking the start of the region’s unrest. Since then, the violence has expanded to the nearby countries of Burkina Faso and Niger, and it now poses a threat to the stability of other coastal nations.

Currently, non-state armed groups rule about 40% of Burkina Faso’s land, mostly in the north and close to the Mali border. Political turmoil significantly quadrupled between 2021 and 2022 as a result of vigilante groups’ violent responses.

Humanitarian needs are growing in Burkina Faso as a result of attacks by non-state armed organizations, many of which are linked to al-Qaeda or the Islamic State. As political unrest split the nation in 2022, the military twice overthrew the government. Conflict levels may rise in 2023 as a result of recent requests for the expansion of vigilante organizations.