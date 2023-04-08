Ukraine mourn victims of Kramatorsk railway attack on anniversary

The people of Kramatorsk gathered on Friday to remember the deadly missile attack that hit the railway station in their city one year ago, leaving 61 dead and 121 injured. The attack occurred on April 8, 2022, when Russia launched a missile on the Kramatorsk railway station, which was being used as a main evacuation point for residents of Donetsk region.



A pre-premiere screening of the Kramatorsk Station documentary, created by The Reckoning Project, was held to mark the anniversary of the tragedy. The film highlights the events that took place that day, and the devastating effects it had on families, friends, and the community.

At 10:30 am, a moment of silence was observed at all railway stations across Ukraine to honor the memory of the victims. The Kramatorsk City Council posted on Telegram, “Law enforcement officers, rescuers, volunteers, and representatives of the local authorities commemorated all the victims of that attack today in Kramatorsk.”

A year ago, #Russia hit the railway station in #Kramatorsk, where hundreds of civilians were waiting for an opportunity to evacuate.

Then, as a result of this barbaric war crime, 61 people died, more than a hundred were injured. pic.twitter.com/Knt33bgrAA

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 8, 2023

The attack on the railway station was a clear violation of international law, and was widely condemned by the international community. In February 2023, Human Rights Watch, in a joint investigation with the SITU research group, said strong evidence suggested that the missile strike was a “clear war crime” by Russia.

The report stated that the missile used in the attack was loaded with banned cluster munitions that dispersed dozens of small bombs. “The evidence strongly indicates that the missile that killed and wounded civilians at the Kramatorsk train station was launched from Russian-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine,” it said.

Russia has denied that it targets civilian sites despite evidence of such acts since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

A year ago, Russia hit the Kramatorsk railway station, packed with civilians fleeing Donetsk Oblast.

The April 8 missile strike killed 61 people and injured over 100. In September, the Kyiv Independent talked to survivors about the attack and recovery. https://t.co/sWfudUGRNj

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 8, 2023

The Kramatorsk City Council called for justice for the victims, saying, “Last year’s events are indisputable evidence of Russia’s criminal acts on the territory of Ukraine. The missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station is one of the bloodiest pages of the criminal case, which, we are sure, will be considered in the court of The Hague. The perpetrators must be punished.”

As the city mourned the loss of its people, residents gathered at the site of the tragedy to place flowers at a small memorial. For many families, the pain and loss of their loved ones will never fade. “No one can replace their mom,” said Ukrainian sisters, who struggle with the loss of their mother after the Kramatorsk air strike.

The commemoration of the first anniversary of the attack was an opportunity for the community to come together to remember the victims, and to call for justice for those responsible.