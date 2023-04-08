Iran, Saudi Arabia officials hold their first personal meeting in 7 years

After China engineered a deal to mend relations between the two regional giants, Saudi officials have arrived in Iran to discuss the process for reopening Riyadh’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.

It was interpreted as evidence of China’s expanding sway in the Middle East and as a challenge to the U.S.’s position there. While U.S.-Saudi relations have deteriorated recently and the U.S. has not had diplomatic contacts with Iran for forty years, China has strong diplomatic and commercial links with both Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Iran and Saudi Arabia reached an understanding in March to resolve their diplomatic dispute and reopen their diplomatic missions after years of antagonism that fueled problems throughout the Middle East They discussed restoring flights and diplomatic missions within two months, according to a joint statement.

After its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two nations over Riyadh’s murder of a Shi’ite preacher, Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in 2016.