Faster asylum screenings to be tested mid-April

As part of preparations for the lifting of COVID-19 border restrictions in May, the Biden administration will start testing quicker asylum assessments for migrants caught trying to enter the country illegally next week, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Saturday.

According to Marsha Espinosa, a spokesman for Homeland Security, a small number of migrants who are now in the custody of border officials will undergo initial asylum assessments in the coming days. She stated that the screenings will involve phone interviews and that immigrants will have access to legal representation.

The Biden administration will begin conducting asylum interviews at the border while it expands access to legal services for migrants seeking refuge in the U.S., according to two administration officials. The latter is a key issue that emerged during attempts to fast-track processing under the Trump administration.

Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden has just enacted new border restrictions in an effort to deal with the high number of migrants who have been apprehended crossing illegally. Donald Trump, a Republican who served as president from 2009 to 2017, likewise used expedited asylum procedures to speed up the resolution of cases, but these procedures were carried out by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents without any assurance of legal counsel.

Under a COVID-19 ruling known as Title 42, U.S. authorities have been permitted to swiftly send migrants who have been arrested unlawfully crossing the border back to Mexico since March 2020. The decree, along with the broader pandemic public health emergency, is scheduled to conclude on May 11. The experiment with faster asylum screenings “will inform best practices” if the administration decides to apply it more broadly in the future, Espinosa said.