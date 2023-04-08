‘Spiegel’: Porsche board member offered Putin help in rebuilding car industry

Siegfried Wolf, a Porsche supervisory board member, in a letter to Vladimir Putin, offered to help with the production of cars in Russia. He provided the head of the Kremlin with a deal with Volkswagen – for 60 billion rubles (about EUR 800 million) , Wolf would be able to “save the Russian automotive industry” and ensure the production of at least 270,000 cars per year in Russia, as reported by the portal of the daily “Spiegel”, which claims to access Wolf’s letter.



Wolf presented the plan to Putin in January, beginning his three-page letter with the words “Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!” This was almost a year after Putin attacked Ukraine.





Wolf, pointing to the “difficult conditions” currently prevailing in Russia, proposed resuming the production of high-quality cars and presented “a solution to this problem.” For his project, he wanted to use two plants where production was stopped in the spring of 2022. One of them is a plant near Moscow, owned by German Volkswagen.

This is HUGE.

The German auto industry wants to keep doing business in Russia.

Siegfried Wolf, in a 3-page letter to Putin, offered a VW deal – which should be kept secret at least for the moment. pic.twitter.com/e9Jfd02Psf

— Pepe Escobar (@RealPepeEscobar) April 7, 2023

As Wolf assured in the letter, “a substantial agreement with Volkswagen’s top management” had already been reached. The decision was to be “finally approved by the Group’s supervisory board” by March at the latest.

Austrian mogul Siegfried Wolf (putin’s helper for years) offered his services in organizing car production in RU.

Would be fair to put people like him on sanction list!#SiegfriedWolf #putinspuppet #StandWithUkraine https://t.co/4bW5W28aDR via @puls24news

— olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) April 8, 2023

The Austrian Siegfried Wolf sits on the supervisory boards of, among others, German Porsche, which belongs to one concern together with VW. Few businessmen from the German-speaking world have such good contacts in Russia, with local bosses and oligarchs, and with President Vladimir Putin, writes Spiegel. For many years, Wolf held managerial positions in the empire of oligarch Oleg Deripaska, including on the board of directors of the Russian GAZ Group. The former owner of GAZ, Deripaska, has been on U.S. and EU sanctions lists since 2018.





Porsche expansion plans





Wolf, asked by “Spiegel” in March for a comment, assured that he “strongly condemns the current Russian-Ukrainian war” and “has never been involved in armaments production”, “does not make money on it in any way” and “withdrew from all previous operational activities in Russia”. He also stressed that he “does not cooperate in any way with individuals or companies subject to international sanctions.”





However, according to the newspaper Wolf’s letter to Putin “raises serious doubts.” Wolf suggests there that Putin should resurrect the “legendary Russian brand Volga”. The production of the Volga was terminated by the GAZ group in 2010. Now the Austrian would like to use the factory facilities and know-how of the VW Group, which, after the start of the war, suspended production at its own plant in Kaluga and withdrew from production cooperation with GAZ in Nizhny Novgorod.





Wolf’s plan was to restart car production at two plants (in Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod) from the second half of 2023. As Wolf explained in his letter to Putin, the vehicles “should have a Russian design and be completely redesigned from the outside to bring out the characteristics of the legendary Volga and Pobeda models,” describes Spiegel.





Volkswagen has clearly distanced itself from Wolf’s plans, with the company’s management stating it has “no knowledge” of his letter “and its irritating content”.





As “Spiegel” found out, Putin would be willing to support Wolf’s plan, “given the situation in the automotive industry.”





For the head of the Kremlin, any help to rebuild the economy is worth its weight in gold. Public pressure and a broad package of Western sanctions led to a mass exodus of international carmakers from Russia. Manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Renault withdrew from the Russian market.





In 2022, the number of newly produced and registered cars fell by almost 60%. “Everything is missing: parts and skilled workers, and many plants have been idle for months,” concludes “Spiegel”.