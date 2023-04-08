Hop-ulation: out of control

The cancellation of New Zealand’s annual Easter Bunny Hunt due to fire risks and health and safety concerns has led to an unexpected problem for the Otago regional council (ORC), an alarming surge in the rabbit population.

Wild rabbits are considered a serious pest in New Zealand, particularly in rural areas, with a significant impact on agriculture and native landscapes. In some parts of the South Island, the boom in rabbit numbers is reaching “plague” proportions, according to the ORC.

Typically, the Great Easter Bunny Hunt sees hunters compete for who can kill the most rabbits, with 12,000 killed in 2022 alone. However, the cancellation of the event this year has left the rabbit population unchecked, with densities of up to 16 rabbits per square kilometer being recorded in some areas during ORC night-count monitoring.

Rabbits have a considerable impact on pasture and crops, with just 10 rabbits eating as much as one sheep requires.

According to the ministry of primary industry, rabbits cost New Zealand an estimated NZD 50 mln (USD 31 mln) in lost production, plus a further NZD 25 mln in direct pest control each year.

To control the rabbit population, the ORC is hoping to gain government permission to spread Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease Virus (RHDV). While a strain of the virus was introduced illegally to New Zealand in 1997 and another legally in early 2018, rabbits have become increasingly immune. The council is now considering removing RHDV from the biosecurity’s “unwanted organism list” to pave the way for its reintroduction.

However, the ORC recognizes that the rabbit situation is a “wicked problem” and is pursuing multiple solutions. The council has created a rabbit action plan, employed two staff to lead rabbit eradication programs, and named rabbits their official “pest of the month”.

The ORC is also exploring other options, including targeted shooting, trapping, and fencing. The council is hopeful that it can find an effective solution to this growing problem before it has a lasting impact on New Zealand’s agricultural sector and environment.