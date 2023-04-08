Court declares Russia Today France bankrupt

The commercial court in Nanterre announced the bankruptcy of the Kremlin-backed propaganda media service Russia Today France, the president of the company announced on Twitter.



“The court in Nanterre decided to put RT France into liquidation – a media outlet that Emmanuel Macron did not like from the moment it was launched and that was sanctioned by the EU a year ago because of the conflict in Ukraine,” wrote the company’s president Ksenia Fedorova on Twitter. Politico reported on her reaction to the court’s decision on Saturday.





Last March, the EU banned Russian government-funded propaganda platforms such as Sputnik and Russia Today from broadcasting in Europe after Russia launched a full-scale war with Ukraine.





However, the sanctions did not prevent them from producing content. Last year, the Russian station continued to produce, publish and broadcast materials, increasingly aimed at French-speaking audiences in African countries such as Mali and Burkina Faso.





Earlier this year, the French government blocked RT France’s bank accounts, following an EU asset freeze in December. The company was then placed into receivership and has since faced bankruptcy.





Fedorova announced that RT France employees would be laid off in the coming days.