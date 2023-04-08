Poland tops sympathy ranking among Ukrainians

Poland leads the sympathy ranking among Ukrainians, according to a survey conducted by Ukraine’s Razumkov Center.

Most respondents, when asked about their attitude toward other countries, have a positive attitude toward Poland (94 percent), Great Britain (91 percent), Lithuania (91 percent), Estonia (90 percent), Latvia (90 percent) and Canada (90 percent).

The largest number of respondents declared a negative attitude toward Russia (94 percent), Belarus (81 percent), Iran (73.5 percent), China (60 percent) and Hungary (46.5 percent).

“The majority of respondents express a positive attitude towards such foreign politicians as Boris Johnson (former Prime Minister of the UK) – 87 percent, (Polish President) Andrzej Duda – 86 percent, (U.S. President) Joe Biden – 83 percent.” – said the Razumkov Center’s representative Andriy Bychenko.

The leader of the anti-ranking is Russian President Vladimir Putin with 97 percent negative ratings, followed by Alyaksandr Lukashenka (92 percent). Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was negatively rated by 60 percent of respondents, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel by 52 percent, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping by 51 percent.

As for international organizations and structures, the majority of respondents express a positive attitude toward the EU – 89 percent, NATO – 79 percent and the UN – 70 percent, the International Monetary Fund – 64.5 percent, the International Committee of the Red Cross – 63 percent, the OSCE – 58 percent.

The survey was conducted in February and March of this year in all regions of Ukraine except for the temporarily occupied territories and areas engulfed in war. The survey included 2020 respondents over the age of 18.