Reintegration: Brazil and Argentina to return to UNASUR

Brazil and Argentina have announced their official return to the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR). On Thursday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed a statement, confirming that the country will rejoin the organization on May 6.

The Brazilian foreign ministry’s statement reaffirmed the country’s commitment to promoting regional integration, consolidating South America as a zone of peace and cooperation.

Argentina’s Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero also announced that his country would officially rejoin UNASUR to promote institutional revitalization and build a more integrated region.

The decision, which was announced by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on March 21, aims to consolidate a region with greater intra-regional trade and higher levels of cooperation for development.

Established in May 2008, UNASUR was an intergovernmental regional organization comprising 12 South American countries, including Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Argentina and Brazil. However, since August 2018, eight member states, including Colombia and Ecuador, withdrew from the alliance due to the difficulty in reaching a consensus on the candidate for the secretary-general among member states.

Brazil formally withdrew from the union in April 2019, and Argentina left the bloc in the same year. Uruguay’s withdrawal in 2020 left only Guyana, Suriname, Bolivia and Venezuela in the organization.

The return of Brazil and Argentina to UNASUR marks a significant development in the integration of South American nations.