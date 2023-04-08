Most successful Russian spec ops carried out in Photoshop: UA intelligence

In recent decades, the most successful operations of the Russian services were carried out in Photoshop, said Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, commenting on the leak of “secret military documents” regarding Ukraine’s military support.



Russian morale ‘troubled’, units refuse orders: UK Defence Intelligence

see more

“The representative of the HUR (the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine), Andriy Yusov, stated on television that the leak on the Internet of the so-called ‘secret military documents’ about the plans of the Ukrainian army is a special operation of the Russian services,” HUR said on Telegram.





“After a preliminary analysis of these materials, we see that they contain distorted data on losses on both sides. Some of the information was clearly collected from publicly available sources,” Yusov said.





He noted, among other things, that the information that Ukraine is asking for aviation, tanks, ammunition and other equipment “is not a secret to anyone.” He assured that “Ukrainian society has no cause for concern.” He also added that the enemy will see Ukraine’s most important plans on the battlefield.





According to an intelligence official, the Russians could have prepared these documents to prevent the delivery of Western arms to Ukraine.





An adviser to the Ukrainian president, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted on Saturday that the “leak” is “a standard game of the Russian special services.”





“You take information from open briefings, add fictitious elements or some parts of the captured data and publish it on social networks, legitimizing +leak+,” wrote Podolak. In his opinion, these actions are aimed at “distracting attention, arousing mutual suspicion and sowing discord”.





The Pentagon is investigating the leak and publication of classified documents containing U.S. and NATO plans to support the Ukrainian military ahead of an expected counter-offensive, the New York Times reported. The documents appeared on Twitter, Telegram, and the 4chan forum.





The materials inform about the state of war as of March 1, and also contain information on the expected deliveries of equipment, the rate of ammunition consumption, and the Ukrainian battalions in training, which are to take part in the spring offensive.





According to analysts quoted by “NYT”, in some places, the documents appear to have been modified. It’s about, among others, the estimated number of losses on both sides contained therein.





The Wall Street Journal reported that new materials have appeared on the Internet containing sensitive information about the war in Ukraine and US support. More than a hundred top-secret documents from various American agencies have been published on social media but their authenticity has not yet been confirmed.