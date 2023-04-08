UEFA president could have forged his resume, media report says

Aleksander Ceferin is making headlines in his native Slovenia but not due to his recent reelection. According to the report by the Prava website, Ceferin allegedly lied about a certain section of his resume that, if disclosed, would have invalidated his presidential campaign in 2016.

He was voted to the position for another four years prior to this alleged falsification.

In the posted materials, it can be seen that the 55-year-old was a member of the board of Olimpija Bezigrad from 2006-11. According to the findings of the local press, nothing of the sort took place. It is significant because holding a similar position is obligatory to run for UEFA president.

photo: NZS.SL

In a document found on the Slovenian Football Federation’s website, it is stated that he was indeed on the board as he had claimed, which could further complicate the investigation.

There have been no further developments surrounding the case but it has created quite a stir in Slovenia.

For the time being, Ceferin has secured his position until 2027. It remains to be seen whether this information could threaten his UEFA presidency.