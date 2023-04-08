Transgender teen arrested for planning school shooting in Colorado

A 19-year-old man who identifies as a woman has been arrested for planning a school shooting in Colorado Springs, according to local reports. The police stated that the suspect had a “kill list” that included various political commentators, and had been planning the attack for a month or two.

Transsexual Nashville shooter plotted to kill

An ex-student who gunned down three children and three staff at a private Christian primary school in Nashville had written a manifesto and…

see more

The primary target of the transgender identifying teen was Timberview Middle School, where the suspect attended in fifth, sixth, and seventh grade. Other potential targets included Prairie Hill Elementary and Pine Creek High School.

The suspect was apprehended when his sister called the police after he was behaving violently and making references to school shootings. When authorities entered the suspect’s bedroom, they found a notebook with instructions on how to build homemade bombs and a whiteboard with the floor plan of Timberview Middle School.

The notebook also included the drawing of a clock to use as a detonation mechanism for the explosive device, which the suspect said he learned how to create on the internet.

Also discovered among the teen’s belongings was Karl Marx’s The Communist Manifesto.

Police found the suspect lying in bed drunk in a room with several holes in the wall, and trash piled so high it was level with the bed. Police noted the filthy condition of the room, adding that his bedsheets were stained brown.

According to police, the suspect has a history of suicidal thoughts and severe anger issues, but had never received treatment. Sheriff’s deputies found a manifesto with the names of mass shooters, political commentators, and a list of people “to be killed” written in a notebook.

Firearms for the attack were to be made by a 3-D printer. No guns were found inside the home, though police discovered “firearm cleaning liquids.”

The suspect has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, criminal mischief, menacing, and interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions. The hearing is scheduled for May 5, 2023.

This arrest comes less than two weeks after a woman who identified as a transgender man killed six people at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.