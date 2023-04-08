US Secretary of State to visit Vietnam next week

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Vietnam next week, Senator Jeff Merkley told a news conference in Hanoi. The visit is aimed at bolstering diplomatic relations with Vietnam as part of U.S. visibility in South Asia.



Polish FM discusses Ukraine together with Prime Minister of Vietnam, FM

Bilateral co-operation in economic areas, and Russian aggression on Ukraine were the topics of talks between Zbigniew Rau and the Prime Minister of…

see more

The visit comes after President Joe Biden’s phone call last week with the chief of Vietnam’s Communist Party, Nguyễn Phú Trọng.





The United States is hoping to upgrade relations with Hanoi this year, ideally to coincide with the 10th anniversary in July of its comprehensive partnership with Vietnam.





“Next week the Secretary of State will be here,” Senator Merkley told reporters during a visit to Vietnam by a delegation of U.S. lawmakers.





Blinken will visit the country on his way to the meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries in Japan on April 16-18.





In the call, Biden and Trọng agreed to boost ties but mentioned no exact measures to boost ties between the countries.





Some experts claim Vietnam is cautious about an upgrade in relations fearing that such a move could cause tensions with China.





The United States is currently ranked as a third-tier diplomatic partner for Vietnam. Its top tier consists of China, Russia, India and South Korea. The second tier which the U.S. wishes to join includes European countries and Japan.