Nigeria: 80 people, including children, kidnapped by gunmen

Gunmen abducted at least 80 people, mostly women and children, in Nigeria’s Zamfara state, a hotspot for kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs targeting remote villages, residents said on Saturday.



Gangs of armed men have attacked hundreds of local communities across northwestern Nigeria in recent years, while Islamist militants continue to stage attacks in the northeast.

The latest kidnapping took place on Friday in Wanzamai village in the Tsafe local government area in Zamfara, three residents said. Zamfara is one of the states most affected by kidnappings.

Zamfara police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu confirmed the incident in a statement but did not say how many people were abducted. The police were working with the military and community security guards to rescue the victims, he said.

Here is the list of 85 residents of Wanzamai village in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state that were kidnapped by armed bandit. Majority of the victims are teenagers and women, 48hrs after the attack still no any details about their location or any information pic.twitter.com/OSng09c2aA

Haruna Noma, another parent, said some of those taken were from two nearby villages of Kucheri and Danwuri who had gone to Wanzamai to clear land to farm.

The gunmen had not yet made ransom demands, the residents said.

Kidnappers in Nigeria often keep their victims for months if a ransom is not paid and also demand villagers pay protection fees to be allowed to farm and harvest their crops.

Nigeria’s military has been bombing bush camps used by armed gangs, but the attacks have continued.