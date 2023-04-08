Iraq demands apologies from Turkey for airport shelling

Iraq called on Turkey on Saturday to apologize for what it said was the shelling of Sulaymaniyah airport in northern Iraq, saying the Turkish government must cease hostilities on Iraqi soil.



The Iraqi presidency said in a statement that Turkey has no legal justification to “continue its approach of intimidating civilians under the pretext that forces hostile to it are present on Iraqi soil.”

An explosion struck outside the vicinity Sulaimani International Airport this evening. The incident caused no casualties or material damage to the airport. Investigations are ongoing by security authorities to identify the causes of the explosion.

— Lawk Ghafuri (@LawkGhafuri) April 7, 2023

A drone attack hit the vicinity of Sulaymaniyah airport on Friday but caused no damage or delays or suspension of flights, Lawk Ghafuri, head of foreign media affairs for the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), wrote in a Twitter post late on Friday.

The attack came a few days after Turkey closed its airspace to aircraft traveling to and from Sulaymaniyah due to what it said was intensified activity of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.

The outlawed PKK has led an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984. It is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.