Iran installs cameras to monitor women for Muslim dress code

The Iranian authorities want to counter the growing number of women defying the compulsory dress code. Iranian authorities are installing cameras in public places and thoroughfares to identify and penalize unveiled women, the state’s police announced.



When identified the violators will receive “warning text messages as to the consequences”, police said in a statement.





The move is aimed at “preventing resistance against the hijab law,” said the statement, carried by the judiciary’s Mizan news agency and other state media.





An increasing number of Iranian women decide not to comply with the Muslim dress code since the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in the custody of the morality police last September. Mahsa Amini had been detained for allegedly violating dress code rules.





While risking arrest many women are still widely seen unveiled in malls, restaurants, shops and streets around Iran. Many women show their solidarity in social media posts.





The police called on owners of businesses to “seriously monitor the observance of societal norms with their diligent inspections”.