‘Fotografika’ exhibition explores Polish art photography

Student (ca. 1955)

Edward Hartwig, photo courtesy MuFo Kraków

A new exhibition on Polish artistic photography which spans most of the 20th century is on in the southern Polish city of Kraków.

Host John Beauchamp goes to the Museum of Photography in Kraków, where he meets chief curator Dr. Dominik Kuryłek to take a look at how Polish photography developed from being a documentary tool to having more artistic possibilities.

Muranów District in Warsaw (1949)Jan Bułhak, photo courtesy MuFo Kraków

More information on the exhibition can be found here .

Rolling mill in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski (1967)Paweł Pierściński, photo courtesy MuFo Kraków