A refugee from Syria becomes mayor of a German Village

From refugee to mayor in a village in southern Germany in just under eight years – that’s the journey of Ryyan Alshebl. The 29-year-old fled Syria for Germany in 2015 and is now a German citizen.



In the mayoral election in Ostelsheim – a village with 1,900 eligible voters in the Calw district west of Stuttgart – he stood as an independent candidate on Sunday – although he is privately a member of the Green Party.

An absolute majority of 55.41 percent elected him as head of the municipality – on the very first ballot. Anything but a matter of course, according to the mayor-to-be.

“Ostelsheim has set a clear example, and in that sense has also made history. Also a strong signal for cosmopolitanism, for tolerance,” he told Reuters TV on Tuesday.

Alshebl still works in the administration of the neighboring community. His inauguration as mayor – taking over from his predecessor Juergen Fuchs – is scheduled for June 18, and his term of office will last eight years. And there is a lot to do, he says: “In the area of childcare, senior care is also an issue and ensuring basic services in the village, like a supermarket.”

So far the support for the future Syrian-born mayor is positive.

“I think there were already critical comments about this election. But this is simply a democratic decision. And at the election events, you noticed how open Mr Alshebl is and how he wants to tackle the problems, and that already gives positive feedback in the community,” passerby Ewald Kappla-Steinhauser said.

Alshebl is probably the first mayor of Syrian origin in the southwest. According to the local district administration, there has been no other applicant with Syrian roots.