EU to compensate Poland over Ukrainian grain crisis – PAP source

Mykola Kalyeniak/PAP

Poland will likely be compensated, as part of the second tranche of EU aid for farmers’ losses caused by the import of Ukrainian grain, PAP has learned.

Poland has criticised the EU for apparently failing to deliver on its promise to send grain imported from Ukraine to Middle Eastern and African countries.

Some of the grain exports remain in Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, including Poland, and farmers have complained that they have problems selling their own grain due to full warehouses and decreasing prices.

On April 5, the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, published a regulation under which three countries: Poland, Bulgaria and Romania were granted aid to the tune of EUR 56.3 million for losses caused by the import of Ukrainian grain. Poland was allocated EUR 29.5 million from this amount.

Currently, the EC is working on the second tranche of support.

“At this stage, there is talk of EUR 75 million to be divided likely among five Member States: Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary. Poland will probably receive 50-60 percent of this amount. The proposals will be known at the end of next week,” PAP was told by a high-ranking EU official.

On Saturday, Andrzej Sadoś, the Polish ambassador to the EU told PAP “Poland expects specific details in response to its demands and those of other countries.”

He said that the EC has an agricultural reserve of EUR 450 million of which EUR 350 million is to be spent this year.

“We expect action from the European Commission,” Sadoś added.

Last week, in a joint letter addressed to the EC head, Ursula von der Leyen, the prime ministers of Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia demanded restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports.

They wrote: “The Russian aggression against Ukraine has not only led to a huge increase in production costs in the agricultural sector… but also to problems… related to a substantial increase in the supply of Ukrainian products to the markets of the EU Member States, especially those bordering or close to Ukraine.”

The signatories of the letter called for more funding, in addition to planned emergency measures, to support farmers who have suffered losses and are at risk of losing financial liquidity.