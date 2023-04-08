Ukraine rejects Brazil’s ‘peace proposal’

Ukraine appreciates the Brazilian president’s efforts to find a solution to end Russian aggression, but at the same time, we must be clear: Ukraine does not trade its territories, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote, in response to Brazil’s “peace proposal.”



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva suggested that Ukraine should relinquish Crimea in order to end the war. Russia annexed the Ukrainian-owned peninsula back in 2014.

“There is no legal, political or moral reason why Ukraine should give up even a centimeter of its land,” Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.

There is no legal, political or moral reason why Ukraine should give up even a centimeter of its land. Any mediation efforts to restore peace must be based on respect for the sovereignty and full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity in accordance with the UN Charter.

— Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) April 7, 2023

“Any mediation efforts to restore peace must be based on respect for the sovereignty and full restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity in accordance with the UN Charter,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Kyiv is preparing further sanctions on those supporting the ongoing invasion.