Zelenskyy hosts Muslim soldiers for Iftar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy for the first time hosted Muslim soldiers for Iftar, the Ramadan fast-breaking meal, after awarding them with medals in Kyiv on Friday.



Ukraine starts hosting Iftar at the official level.

“Today, we’ll initiate a tradition new to Ukraine: Iftar on an official level, together with our Muslim warriors, our heroes, that are here today. Together with the Mejlis (Crimean Tatar organization) and the Crimean Tatar people, as well as representatives of the whole Muslim community in Ukraine. With this, we show that Ukraine values each and everybody, and every community.” sad Zelenskyy

During Islam’s holy month of Ramadan, which this year, comes at the same time as Christian Lent, believers abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours, break their fast with the Iftar evening meal.

Speaking to service members of Ukraine’s security forces, Zelenskyy said it was the first time Ukraine held Iftar on an official level.

He also commented on the situation in Russian-occupied Crimea, as Ukraine is rumored to start a counter-offensive in the coming weeks or months to wrest back occupied territory.

“The de-occupation of Crimea has no alternative, not only for Ukraine but for the whole world,” Zelenskyy said.