U.S. says Russia likely behind military document leak

Russia or pro-Russian elements are likely behind the leak of several classified U.S. military documents posted on social media that offer a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine, three U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday. The Justice Department said separately that it was probing the leak.



The documents appear to have been altered to lower the number of casualties suffered by Russian forces, the U.S. officials said, adding their assessments were informal and separate from the investigation into the leak itself.

The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter and declined to discuss the documents in any detail.

An initial batch of documents circulated on sites including Twitter and Telegram, dated March 1 and bearing markings showing them classified as “Secret” and “Top Secret.”

Later on Friday, an additional batch appearing to detail U.S. national security secrets pertaining to areas including Ukraine, the Middle East and China surfaced on social media, the New York Times reported.

The U.S. Justice Department said late on Friday it was in touch with the Defense Department and began a probe into the leak.

“We are aware of the reports of social media posts and the Department [of Defense] is reviewing the matter,” Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said.

A CIA spokesperson said the agency was also aware of the posts and was looking into the claims.

One document posted on social media estimated that 16,000 to 17,500 Russian forces had been killed since the invasion began on February 24, 2022. The United States believes the actual figure is much higher, at around 200,000 Russians killed and wounded.

A Ukrainian presidential official said on Friday that the leak contained a “very large amount of fictitious information”and looked like a Russian disinformation operation to sow doubts about Ukraine’s planned counter-offensive.