Wehrmacht POW camp guards still unpunished: German daily

Over the past 20 years, not a single former Wehrmacht POW camp guard has been convicted of aiding and abetting mass murder, the German daily Welt wrote, adding that several prosecutors’ offices conducted investigations into some of them, but all of the proceedings were eventually dropped.



It was not until early 2021 that the Central Office of the State Justice Administrations for the Investigation of National Socialist Crimes, which has coordinated investigations into Nazi cases since 1958, opened several preliminary investigations against former Wehrmacht (German army) soldiers who guarded prisoner-of-war camps, the website pointed out.

“In early 2022, the Central Office handed over four of these investigations to state prosecutors’ offices after the preliminary investigations were completed. However, all of these proceedings have been dropped,” Welt wrote, quoting its research at the prosecutors’ offices in Berlin and Dortmund, as well as in Celle.

The website emphasized that in one case, charges have already been brought and the Berlin prosecutor’s office accused a 99-year-old man of assisting in the cruel murder of at least 809 inmates of the prisoner of war camp “Stalag 365” in Vladimir-Volynsky (Ukraine) between November 1942 and March 1943.

However, the Juvenile Chamber of the District Court, with jurisdiction over the perpetrator’s age of 19 at the time of the crimes, decided in November 2022 not to admit the indictment to the main trial due to the defendant’s “permanent incapacity to stand trial.”

As Welt explained, there were many more such cases.

The decision is not yet final, as the prosecutor’s office has filed an appeal, writes Welt.