Taipei residents calm as China starts military drills

Taipei residents reacted with calm after China began a series of military drills in seas facing the Taiwan Strait on Saturday.

Forty-two Chinese fighter jets briefly crossed the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait on Saturday as China began drills around Taiwan in anger at President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The three-day drills, announced the day after Tsai returned from the United States, had been widely expected after China condemned her Wednesday meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.

#BREAKING China announces that it is launching three days of military drills in the Taiwan Strait

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command says 'United Sharp Sword' would run April 8 to 10 for 'combat preparedness'. pic.twitter.com/Fa7p71O91m

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 8, 2023

“I have seen the news, when there were things like this in the past, before the war in Ukraine, I always just thought it’s how things are. Even now I don’t think that these drills will create security concerns for us, but everything that they do, is to push the limits,” said Taipei resident Lu Chi-hao.

And another citizen Ash Lin said, “Just continue (with diplomacy) as normal, no need to be afraid because we have TSMC and also the protection of the U.S.”

And added “Because the mainland has been saying they want unification for a long time, but there has never been any action. So I think as Taiwan has the protection of TSMC and the U.S., they don’t dare to take any big actions, because the U.S. would also sanction them.”

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan’s government strongly objects to China’s claims.

Beijing’s announcement also came just hours after China hosted a visit by senior European leaders.

The People’s Liberation Army said it had started the combat readiness patrols and “Joint Sword” exercises around Taiwan, having said earlier it would be holding them in the Taiwan Strait and to the north, south, and east of Taiwan “as planned”.

“This is a serious warning to the Taiwan independence separatist forces and external forces’ collusion and provocation, and it is a necessary action to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Chinese army’s Eastern Theater Command said in a statement.

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said on Saturday morning it spotted 42 Chinese fighters – J-10s, J-11s, and J-16s, crossing the median line that normally serves as an unofficial batter between the two sides, as well as eight Chinese ships.

China was using Tsai’s U.S. visit “as an excuse to carry out military exercises, which has seriously damaged regional peace, stability and security”, the ministry said in a statement.

“The military will respond with a calm, rational and serious attitude, and will stand guard and monitor under the principles of ‘not escalating nor disputes’ to defend national sovereignty and national security.”