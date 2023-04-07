One dead, several wounded in Tel Aviv terrorist attack

A 30-year-old man was killed and several were wounded in a suspected shooting and ramming attack at Tel Aviv’s beach promenade on Friday. The suspect, an Israeli Arab, was shot by civilians.

The Israeli Police have reported that a suspected terrorist car-ramming attack occurred Friday night close to the Tel Aviv seafront.

According to the police, they received a report that a car had run over many pedestrians on Kaufmann Street.

Initial reports state that the terrorist ran over two locations and struck seven individuals, one of whom died and the other six sustained injuries.

According to reports, the 30-year-old victim is an Italian citizen.

The terrorist attempted to shoot at police officers after the ramming attack, however he was unable due to the weapon becoming jammed, and one of the police officers was able to stop him.

4 of the injured people were evacuated to Ichilov hospital, with 2 in moderate condition and 2 in mild condition.

The attack occurred not far from Jaffa, near Charles Clore Park.

Earlier on Friday, two British-Israeli sisters were killed in a West Bank shooting attack that also left their mother critically wounded.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a boost in security forces to tackle the increasing number of terror attacks, his office said in a statement.