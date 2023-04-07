Easter bunny gifts almost choke Dutch marines

Dutch marines are complaining about the Easter gifts they received this week from the navy (Koninklijke Marine), reports the daily De Telegraaf. It turns out that the packages contained flower bulbs that looked like sweets, resulting in some of the soldiers simply eating them.



“The box that fell on the doormat contained nine colored balls and a note thanking them for their efforts. However, it was not explained what these balls were,” the daily reads.





The package contained a special kind of flower bulbs.





“I thought they were colored chocolate peanut candies,” complains one marine, who points out that there was no information in the box about what was inside.





De Telegraaf cites social media posts where surprised marines exchange theories, which includes a gift from their employer. One idea was that they were fizzy bath bombs.





“We regret that the manufacturer did not include information about the box’s contents,” Koninklijke Marine told its employees in an email. The soldiers were given detailed information about what the Easter gift box contained.