DR Congo: Italian envoy’s killers sentenced to life

A military tribunal in the Democratic Republic of Congo has sentenced six men to life in prison for murdering Italy’s ambassador in February 2021.

Luca Attanasio was named ambassador in Kinshasa in 2019. He was among three people shot dead after a UN convoy that he was traveling with through the Virunga National Park, a Unesco World Heritage site south of the city of Goma, was ambushed.

The convoy was heading to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) feeding initiative meeting when the attack happened. The incident occurred in the troubled east of the country, where many armed groups operate.

A lawyer representing Italy, Boniface Balamage, told Reuters that five of the people sentenced to life were already in prison while one was at large and tried in absentia.

“On the day when justice took its course, we celebrated the shining example and commitment of Luca, Vittorio and Moussa (Mustapha),” the Italian embassy in Kinshasa tweeted.

Army and park rangers tracked the group and a firefight ensued during which the kidnappers shot the two Italians.

Seeking justice

Congolese police said last year they had detained members of a group linked to those killings and other kidnappings of charity workers.

Eastern Congo has been beset by violence for decades as rival militias fight government troops and each other for control of land and resources. Kidnappings and attacks on aid convoys, once relatively rare, are on the rise, United Nations and humanitarian organizations have warned.

After the killings, his and his driver’s bodies were flown to Rome, while Milambo was buried in Goma.

Attanasio became a national hero in Italy, leaving behind his wife Zakia Seddiki and three small daughters. After Attanasio’s death, Seddiki met Pope Francis and spoke about her husband’s commitment to Africa.

The prosecution said the accused men were part of a “criminal gang” who after killing driver Mustapha Milambo had intended to hold Mr Attanasio and his Italian bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci for ransom.

Prosecutor Godé Bamusamba Kabambaa had called for the death penalty.

During the trial, which began in October, the defendants said their initial confessions were extracted through torture. Their lawyer, Joseph Amzati said they would appeal against the life sentences.