Former ally reveals Putin’s ‘secret life’

A Kremlin bodyguard who fled the country in 2022 due to his objections to the invasion of Ukraine, gave a London-based investigative organization inside information about Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing him as “paranoid” and a “war criminal.”

Gleb Karakulov was a captain in the Federal Guard Service. Until mid-October 2022, he worked with Vladimir Putin as an engineer in the Presidential Communications Directorate of the FGS. His duties included provision of secure communications for the President.

In an interview with the Dossier Center, Karakulov revealed the behind-the-scenes of Vladimir Putin’s “secret” life. It is a picture of a dictator panicking about himself and his health.

The maniac

Karakulov also offered new details about Putin’s paranoia, including that he prefers to avoid airplanes and travel on a special armored train. A Russian dictator travels around his country on an armored train, using a secret rail network. His machine, however, is different from an ordinary passenger train. Not only is it armored, but its schedule is tailored specifically to Putin’s needs, and it moves at top speed and without stops.According to Karakulov, the train cannot be tracked in any system, making it impossible to locate.

According to Karakulov, the Russian dictator has been in isolation for a fourth year because he is also panic-stricken about contracting the COVID-19 virus. The dictator does not use a cell phone or the Internet, and what reaches him is filtered by the secret services. Putin is surrounded by firefighters or food testers who also travel with him abroad.

“He doesn’t use a mobile phone. I mean, in all my years of service, I haven’t seen him once with a mobile phone. During business trips, if we accompany the Prime Minister, there is usually another person who travels with us, who is in charge of the Internet — a digital office, a laptop, and access to the network. With Putin, he is not needed. What’s the point of the Internet? I’ll print it out for you. Just kidding! But no, he doesn’t use the Internet or a mobile phone. He only receives information from his closest circle, which means that he lives in an information vacuum,” said Karakulov.

The co-worker

The most senior intelligence official to defect to the West in modern Russian history was Karakulov. The Dossier Center examined and authenticated Karakulov’s papers. His account includes specifics that correspond to data from numerous databases and public sources.

Engineer Karakulov was in charge of setting up secure communications for the Russian president wherever he traveled while working in the division that supplied secret communications for Putin. Despite not being Putin’s confidant, Karakulov worked for him for years, accompanying him on more than 180 trips overseas from 2009 to late 2022.

In his opinion, Putin from 2009 and Putin now are two different people. “When the former Head of the FSB became Prime Minister and, later, President, he was energetic and active. He was, of course, just as active until 2020; judging by his many business trips. Now he has shut himself off from the world with all kinds of barriers, the quarantine, the information vacuum. His take on reality has become distorted. A sane person in the twenty-first century, who looks objectively at everything happening in the world, let alone who can predict developments, at least in the medium term, would not have allowed this war to happen.”

Karakulov said his main reason for leaving was the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022. He said that, after the invasion, he “simply could not be in the service of this president.”

The escape

Early in October, Karakulov traveled to Astana, Kazakhstan, where he was scheduled to attend three meetings: the Council of the CIS Heads of State conference, the Russia-Central Asia Summit, and the VI Summit of the Conference on Engagement and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia. The final day of his business trip, October 14, Karakulov parted ways with his coworkers and boarded a plane for Istanbul with his wife and kid.

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a member of the Russian opposition and a critic of Vladimir Putin, funds the Dossier Center. The bureau provided media outlets with more than 10 hours of tapes and transcripts from multiple interviews it had with Karakulov since his defection, and on April 4 it published information for the first time revealing his comments.