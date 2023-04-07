World News 07.04

Millions of Christians across the world have been marking one of the faith’s most important feasts. Good Friday services and events were held to commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. Meanwhile, in a retaliatory move, Israel launched missiles at Lebanon and Gaza early this morning. The situation in the country has been critical since Israeli forces raided the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem earlier this week.



To discuss the ongoing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, we were joined by a retired U.S. Navy Captain Gary Tabach.