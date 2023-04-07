U.S. Commerce Dept. to act against Kaspersky Lab

The U.S. Department of Commerce is weighing an enforcement action against Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab, as reported by the Wall Street Journal citing officials familiar with the matter.



Joe Biden’s administration is looking to seek effective action against the company under its online security rules, the newspaper said.

The Biden Administration is weighing an enforcement action under the Commerce Department's online-security rules against Kaspersky Lab, a Russian cybersecurity company that has long faced accusations of posing a threat to the U.S. https://t.co/yWkqtfTneP

— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 7, 2023

The U.S. regulators already decided to ban the federal government’s use of Kaspersky software.





The U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security replied it will not comment on any specific measures.





The department “is committed to fully exercising its authority to protect Americans’ sensitive data, and to working with Congress in a bipartisan way to adapt to evolving risks,” as its answer says.





The reported action follows the introduction of a new U.S. legislation that would allow the White House to ban China-based TikTok or other foreign-based technologies if they are considered to threaten the country’s national security.