Prigozhin has been scraping the bottom of the barrel to scoop up fresh cannon fodder for the front in Bakhmut. In the video featured in this episode, you’re about to see that the security detail around Putin’s chef seems more like a dishwasher crew than a pack of high-speed low-drag operators.
Break the Fake 07.04
