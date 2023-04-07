The history of the BTR-4 Bucephalus began in the 2000s. It was developed in Kharkiv for use with mechanized units, enabling them to fight and operate in a variety of conditions. The infantry fighting vehicle was adopted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2012.
Military Mind 07.04
