WSJ journalist detained in Russia charged with espionage

Despite a series of bipartisan requests from American politicians for Russia to free him, as relations between Washington and Moscow continue to deteriorate, Russia’s Federal Security Service officially accused Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich with spying.

According to TASS, FSB investigators had officially accused Gershkovich of engaging in espionage on behalf of the U.S., but Gershkovich had refuted these accusations. “He categorically denied all the allegations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia,” the statement wrote.

The FSB specifically accused Gershkovich of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory. The Wall Street Journal has denied the accusations.

WSJ requested the immediate release of its “trusted and dedicated reporter” and denied that Gershkovich was spying. His arrest, according to The Journal, “should provoke outrage in all free people and governments around the world” because it was “a vicious affront to a free press.”

Russia Charges Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich With Spying https://t.co/jFZNk7tHEJ pic.twitter.com/1x0thS2Ggp

— Forbes (@Forbes) April 7, 2023

According to the Kremlin, Gershkovich had been engaging in espionage “under the guise” of journalism. The United States has been informed by Sergei Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia, that Gershkovich was caught red-handed trying to gather secrets.

In addition to calling the Russian accusations of espionage absurd, President of the United States Joe Biden has demanded Gershkovich’s release.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, hasn’t made any public remarks about the incident.

Gershkovich, a native Russian speaker who was raised in New Jersey by Soviet immigrants and went to Moscow in late 2017 to work for the English-language Moscow Times, later worked for the French national news organization Agence France-Presse.

Gershkovich was ordered held behind bars for two months in Russia pending an investigation. A Moscow court said Monday that it had received a defense appeal of his arrest; the appeal is scheduled to be heard on April 18, Russian news agencies reported.