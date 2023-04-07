Belarus: Ex-presidential candidate sentenced to 17 years in penal colony

On Friday, a court in Minsk sentenced Belarusian oppositionist Valery Tsepkalo in absentia to 17 years in a high-security penal colony, the independent portal Zerkalo.io reported. Tsepkalo, a candidate not admitted to the presidential election in Belarus in 2020, remains outside of Belarus.



According to Zerkalo.io, the court found Tsepkalo guilty of accepting a bribe, creating and leading an extremist formation, and discrediting Belarus. The prosecution demanded 19 years in prison for the dissident.

Another in-absentia trial of the opposition has concluded in Belarus. The former presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo has been found guilty of calls to seize state power, extremism, and defaming the current president, Alexander Lukashenko.https://t.co/z3zxGnpmx2

— Meduza in English (@meduza_en) April 7, 2023

Tsepkalo considers the sentence a punishment for his political activities, including in 2020, when the Central Election Commission of Belarus did not register him as a candidate in the presidential election, writes the Belarusian editorial office of Radio Svoboda.





“In this sense, this sentence is no different from the sentences announced against other candidates or those who wanted to participate in the elections, Viktar Babaryka or Siarhei Tsikhanouski,” stressed Tsepkalo.

We all gathered today to discuss the next steps towards democratic future of Belarus. Very fruitful meeting with the Coordination Council members, Tsepkalo HQ & Babaryka HQ representatives, BySol team. Stay tuned for more details. @PavelLatushka @ValeryTsepkalo @franakviacorka pic.twitter.com/BDdW8900dw

— Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) October 12, 2020

Before the elections, Tsepkalo left Belarus for Russia, then Ukraine and then to the West. He is in exile. After the elections, his wife Weranika Tsepkalo also left for Russia, supporting the campaign of the opposition candidate in the polls, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.





Tsepkalo was the deputy minister of foreign affairs in the second half of the 1990s and the ambassador to the U.S.. He was also the first director of the High Technology Park from 2005 to 2017.







On Thursday, a court in Minsk sentenced another candidate, Andrei Dzmitryeu, to 1.5 years in prison for participating in post-election protests. Dzmitryeu led the “Tell the Truth” political movement, which was banned in 2021 by a Belarusian court.