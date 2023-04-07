We expect to start debate with Germany over war reparations: Polish official

The Polish authorities expect to start a debate with Germany on reparations for war damage caused by German forces on Polish territory during World War II, Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said in an interview published in the Spanish daily La Razon.



He noted that the Polish government is not discouraged by the declarations of the German authorities, according to which the case of war claims has already been closed. He added that this is wrong thinking because, in Poland’s opinion, this issue has never even been formally opened.

Entrevista | Arkadiusz Mularczyk: «Nos decepcionó la negativa de Alemania a hacer frente a su deber». Por @ESSieteiglesias https://t.co/JOP4L76nQU

— La Razón (@larazon_es) April 7, 2023

Minister Mularczyk recalled that in 2022, the Polish authorities prepared a well-documented report of war losses, which were estimated at PLN 6.2 trillion.





“We are disappointed that (…) Germany does not want to meet its political, legal, and moral duty and engage in a constructive debate,” Mularczyk said, announcing that Poland would put pressure on Germany on the international level to deal with the reparations problem.





The deputy minister noted that the effects of Germany’s aggression against Poland and the destruction caused by the occupier from World War II are still felt today in the Polish economy, in the country’s development, education, and demography.





He added that, based on the experience of the report prepared by the government on war losses, Poland could help Ukraine in the future in estimating the damage caused by the Russian invasion of this country.