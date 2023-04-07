Serbs in Kosovo refuse to participate in upcoming elections

Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo will not vote in the upcoming municipal elections, which is expected to exacerbate the ongoing disputes over Pristina’s governance, Aleksandar Vucic, president of Serbia, announced on Friday

In November 2022, local Serb authorities, administrative workers, judges, and police officers jointly resigned in protest to Pristina’s proposal to swap out Serbian license plates for Kosovo ones.The four municipalities bordering Serbia reject the legitimacy of Pristina’s government and claim Belgrade as their capital instead. As Serbs stopped roads and border crossings in December 2022, the elections for municipal organizations were postponed.

Representatives of Serbs from northern Kosovo, including the Belgrade-backed Serbian List (“Srpska Lista”) party, want to see an association of Kosovo Serb municipalities set up before they take part in the vote.

After meeting with Serb representatives from northern Kosovo, Vucic remarked, “We agreed to continue working together…so that we might publish a common statement about the elections that someone organized for April 23, in which Srpska Lista is not participating.”

An agreement last month between the European Union, Serbia, and Kosovo, aiming to normalize relations between Belgrade and Pristina, included the creation of such an organization as a fundamental component.

Albin Kurti, the prime minister of Kosovo, has urged Serbs to vote locally on numerous occasions.

Kurti told Kosovo MPs on Thursday: “The right of the Serb community to freely vote is essential (and) anyone who continues to violate this fundamental right has nothing to expect other than…the force of the law.” EU-sponsored negotiations between Pristina and Belgrade have lasted almost ten years. Almost ten years after a conflict that ended Serbian control, Kosovo declared its independence in 2008.

Serbia still views Kosovo as a separatist province, and frequent outbursts between the two have raised concerns about a resumption of hostilities.