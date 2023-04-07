Scientists shed new light on Ice Age’s woolly mammoth

The largest-ever genetic assessment of the woolly mammoth has yielded new insight into this elephant cousin – an icon of the Ice Age.



Researchers said on Friday they had analyzed the genomes of 23 woolly mammoths – including 16 newly sequenced ones – based on remains preserved in Siberian permafrost. They then compared them to the genomes of 28 modern-day Asian and African elephants.

“So the main thing we wanted to do with this was to identify which genes that are unique, or which gene variants, that are uniquely evolved in the woolly mammoth,” evolutionary geneticist at the Centre for Paleogenetics at Stockholm University, Professor Love Dalen, told Reuters.

The genomes included a mammoth from 700,000 years ago – near the origination time of this species on the Siberian steppes – and others that lived later in their history, thus showing how genetic adaptations evolved.

The species, which arose at a time when Earth’s climate was cooling, inhabited parts of northern Eurasia and North America. Most mammoths went extinct roughly 10,000 years ago amid a warming climate at the end of the last Ice Age, with scientists debating whether human hunting played a role. The last ones died out on Wrangel Island off Siberia’s coast 4,000 years ago.

Latest revelations

The first complete mammoth genome was sequenced in 2015, after a partial genome in 2008.

The new study showed that 92 percent of unique mutations already existed at the outset of the species, with continued evolution of certain traits. For example, mammoths evolved ever-fluffier fur and ever-smaller ears over time.

One highly evolved gene was one that when “turned off” in laboratory mice results in unusually small ears. woolly mammoths were about the size of modern African elephants, around 13 feet (4 meters) tall, but had much smaller ears to guard against losing body heat from a larger ear surface.

Several genes involving fur type and growth differed from modern elephants. One of them in humans is associated with Uncombable Hair Syndrome, a condition characterized by dry and frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat. In mammoths, fluffier hair, as well as fat deposits, would have helped provide insulation in the cold.

The mammoths had a mutation in a gene that in people is associated with having dry ear wax, though it is unclear how this gave them any advantage. The same mutation is associated with reduced body odor in the armpits in humans, though this may not mean mammoths had a dainty aroma.

“There is no reason to believe that woolly mammoths were actually sweating in their armpits or anything like that. They probably regulated their temperature in different ways but possibly this protein might have been excreted somewhere, through the skin and therefore would have, in elephants for example, given them a smell that maybe woolly mammoths didn’t have,” said Dalen, senior author of the study published in the journal Current Biology.

The study helped clarify variable shades of mammoth hair color – brownish with a touch of red. Mutations in an immune system-related gene indicated the species adapted to a serious pathogen outbreak at some point.

While the researchers are not involved in trying to resurrect the mammoth through cloning, their work could assist any such effort.

“No, I think we’re some ways away from being able to grow a mammoth in a test tube. But with that said, the data set that we now present is an essential first step for anyone who wants to recreate mammoth cells or a mammoth in a test tube,” Dalen said.