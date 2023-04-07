A year ago, we won the battle for the North: Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled that in April 2022 the Ukrainian army liberated the Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions. Chernihiv was among the most heavily bombed cities at the beginning of the Russian invasion.



“A year ago, the Armed Forces of Ukraine completed the liberation of the Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions. Thanks to the strength of our soldiers and the steadfastness of our people, we won the battle for the North,” Zelensky wrote in a commentary on Telegram.





The President assured that Ukraine would “regain its territorial integrity”.





Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts are the northern border regions of Ukraine adjacent to the Russian Federation. In the first days of the Russian invasion, which began on February 24, 2022, Chernihiv was of particular importance as it was the northern route to Kyiv. The Russians from the first days tried to encircle and seize this city, which is 140 km from the capital. They were stopped on the northeastern outskirts of Chernihiv. When at the turn of March and April Russia announced that it was limiting combat operations in the north of Ukraine, these words meant that the Ukrainian army stopped the Russian offensive in these regions.





Chernihiv has become one of the most heavily shelled major cities in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion. After a month and a half of attacks and bombardments from the ground and air, the city was emptied, and the situation in it was considered a humanitarian disaster. Of the 290,000 inhabitants before the war, in April 2022, 95,000 remained. Mayor Vladislav Atroschenko informed that the city was destroyed by 70 percent. All bridges were ruined, and the city was left without water, heating, and electricity.





The village of Yahidne on the Chernihiv-Kyiv route became a symbol of the suffering of the civilian population during the Russian occupation. During the occupation, civilians were detained in inhumane conditions in the basement of the local school for almost a month. 367 people, including children, were held in an area of ​​approximately 200 square meters. The youngest, detained child was a month and a half old. 11 people died due to the harsh conditions, and 10 were shot by the Russians.