Italian population keeps shrinking as birth rate hits record low in 2022

Italy’s population is declining year after year. In 2022, fewer than 400,000 children were born, which is the lowest number since the unification of the country in 1861. This number highlights worsening demographic dynamics in an economy beset by high levels of public debt.

Last year, Italy recorded more than 12 deaths for every seven births and the resident population fell by 179,000 to 58.85 million, the national statistics bureau ISTAT said in its annual demographic report.

The population decline slowed somewhat compared to 2021 and 2020, two years heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Italy’s lack of newborns is seen as a national emergency, and Giorgia Meloni made resolving the issue one of her top campaign promises before being elected as the nation’s first female prime minister last year.

Italy recorded 392,600 births in 2022, down from 400,249 the previous year, ISTAT said, the 14th consecutive fall and the lowest number since the country’s unification in 1861.

No one to pay the debt

“A major factor is the reduction and the aging of the female population in the 15-49 age group conventionally considered reproductive,” the institute said in a note.

Even though a cash incentive program was implemented to encourage more women to have children, the decline nevertheless occurred. The program, developed by Mario Draghi’s government in 2021, provides families with monthly financial compensation for each additional child amounting from EUR 50 to EUR 175. These payments continue up until the child turns 21 or becomes economically independent.

However, since the financial crisis of 2008, there has been a steady decline in new births in Italy, raising concerns that an aging population may further strain the government’s budget.

As per data from Eurostat, the statistical arm of the European Commission. Italy, at 135%, has one of the highest debt-to-GDP ratios in Europe.

Equivalent of Milan evaporated in 8 years

The fertility rate decreased slightly from 1.25 children per woman in 2021 to 1.24 children per woman in 2022, with a decrease in the central and northern regions and a slight increase in the southern region.

Immigration helped partially counteract the trend; in 2018, there were 229,000 more immigrants than emigrants, compared to a net influx of 160,000 in 2021. 5.05 million people, or 8.6% of the total population, were foreigners in 2022.

Since 2014, the population of Italy has been rapidly declining, losing a total of more than 1.36 million people, which is equal to the population of Milan, the second-largest city in the nation.

Italy may lose over a fifth of its population, according to an ISTAT prediction from September. As per the most recent prediction, Italy’s population, which is currently just under 59 million, will decrease to only 48 million by 2070, placing tremendous strain on everything from pension financing to a healthcare system that is already experiencing a doctor shortage.