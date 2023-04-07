Ukraine seeks ways to avert military leaks

Ukraine’s president and top security brass discussed ways to prevent leaks of military information at a meeting on Friday, Kyiv said, after secret documents detailing Western help for Ukraine reportedly ended up online.



A statement about the meeting issued by the president’s office did not say a leak had occurred. It also did not refer to a New York Times report that said documents about U.S. and NATO plans to build up the Ukrainian military had been leaked online.

“The participants of the meeting focused on measures to prevent the leakage of information regarding the plans of the defense forces of Ukraine,” a presidency statement said, detailing other topics that participants also discussed.

The Times reported on Thursday that the Pentagon was investigating how documents about plans to build up Ukrainian forces before their planned counter-offensive against invading Russian forces were posted on social media channels this week.

⚡️New York Times: Pentagon investigating classified Ukraine war document leak.

Secret US plans for supplying aid to Ukraine ahead of an expected offensive were posted on social media this week, prompting a Pentagon investigation, Biden administration officials told the NYT.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 7, 2023

However, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters earlier that the document leak looked like a Russian disinformation operation to sow doubts about the counter-offensive.

He said the leaked data contained a “very large amount of fictitious information” and that Russia appeared to be trying to seize back the initiative in its invasion, now in its 14th month.

The Times report said the documents appeared to have been modified in certain parts. One part offered an estimate for Ukrainian military losses that were far higher than Western estimates made available so far.