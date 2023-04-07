Ukraine proposes to suspend its grain exports to Poland

On Friday, Robert Telus told a press conference in Dorohusk, southeastern Poland, after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Solskyi that "the Ukrainian side… has made a proposal to severely restrict for some time, and for the moment even completely stop, the inflow of grain to Poland."

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Ukraine has proposed to limit or even stop its grain exports to Poland, Poland’s agriculture minister has announced.

The import of grain from Ukraine has caused Polish farmers to protest. They have said that rather than being exported on to a third country, the grain, which is cheaper than Polish grain, has been bought up by companies in Poland, prompting the price to plunge.

Farmers have called for tighter controls over the imports.

Telus said that this would not apply to the transit of Ukrainian grain through Polish territory.

Solskyi confirmed that Ukraine will refrain from exporting wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds to Poland until the new season.

“The situation is complex, both for Ukrainian and Polish farmers. We all understand who the culprit is, but we have to solve this problem,” he added.

Solskyi also said that procedures related to export restrictions will be developed during his next meeting with Telus. He stipulated that exports would only be possible with Poland’s consent.

The two ministers will also discuss Ukrainian grain transit through Poland, according to Solskyi.

Poland has allowed the transit of Ukrainian export grain through its territory in face of the country’s export difficulties after its invasion by Russia.