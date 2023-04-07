Polish humanitarian aid reaches Aleppo in Easter solidarity action

Another transport of humanitarian aid from Poland has arrived in Aleppo. It includes personal hygiene and cleaning products, and 1.8 thousand Easter parcels for Syrian children, said the chief of the Polish section of the papal association Aid to the Church in Need, Fr. Prof. Waldemar Cisło.



“We are in Aleppo, where we want to express our solidarity with those suffering people who have been suffering from war for 12 years. We know that war is associated with hunger, lack of medicines, lack of access to basic necessities, which is why our help is so important,” said the Contingent’s director of the Polish Section.

🇵🇱🤝🇸🇾 || 🎥 W Wielki Czwartek pamiętajmy o kapłanach, zwłaszcza tych, którzy pracują w miejscach konfliktów. Polskim księżom chcę podziękować za to, że wspierają @PomocKosciolowi. Tę pracę widać w #Aleppo, gdzie Kościół w Polsce ⛪️ zapisał piękną kartę 🚛🚚 pomocy humanitarnej. pic.twitter.com/NP745XlNgu

— ks. Waldemar Cisło (@Waldemar_Cislo) April 6, 2023

He pointed out that Poles have accompanied Aleppo since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

🇵🇱🤝🇸🇾 || Towarzyszę naszym Siostrom i Braciom z Kościoła Grecko-Melchickiego. 🙏 W trakcie Liturgii przekazałem im ryngraf z wizerunkiem Królowej Polski. Niech cierpiące oblicze Matki pocieszy udręczonych mieszkańców Syrii. 🎥📱 Na nagraniu obok mnie abp Georges Masri z #Aleppo. pic.twitter.com/HSAd6Z4VY0

— ks. Waldemar Cisło (@Waldemar_Cislo) April 6, 2023

He also noted that this suffering of war has been compounded by another misfortune, the earthquake.





The Director of ACN also thanked the Poles for their support, memory, and spiritual and material help. “Syrians appreciate our help, when trucks with food arrived, they asked if they were from Poland because then they always get good things,” Fr. Cislo said.

🇵🇱🤝🇸🇾 || 📸 Do chrześcijan z #Aleppo trafił ryngraf z wizerunkiem Matki Bożej. 🙏✝️ „Królowa Polski staje dziś obok naszych Sióstr i Braci patrzących na krzyż Chrystusa i z nadzieją wyczekujących poranka Zmartwychwstania” – mówi 💬 ks. @Waldemar_Cislo.👉https://t.co/zjhCtm9A0n pic.twitter.com/UO3RuaBMeI

— Pomoc Kościołowi w Potrzebie (@PomocKosciolowi) April 7, 2023

During his stay in Aleppo, the director of ACN also participated in the Holy Thursday liturgy in the Greek-Melkite Cathedral. During it, he handed over to the local bishop Georges Masri the icon of Our Lady of Częstochowa as an expression of spiritual solidarity with the suffering brothers and sisters in Syria.