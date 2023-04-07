British teenager sells his woodworks to help Ukrainian children

Gabriel Clark, a 13-year-old boy from Cumbria, England, is auctioning off wooden dishes he has made on the internet, with the money raised going to help children in various parts of the world, including Ukrainian children living in Poland, British broadcaster Sky News reported on Friday.



It all started when his father asked people to follow his son’s woodworking Instagram account. A quarter of a million people responded, making the teenager an internet celebrity.

Last year, one of his artworks in the colors of the Ukrainian flag was sold for more than GBP 250,000 (USD 310,000). The money was allocated to Ukrainian students attending one of the schools in Poland.

IN THE NEWS: 13-year-old Gabriel Clark launches a new fundraiser for Save the Children's Emergency Fund, after meeting Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Read more: https://t.co/3f2d6vTOVN

— SavetheChildren News (@SaveUKNews) April 7, 2023

Thanks to the funds raised by Gabriel, 450 children between the ages of 6 and 17 can pursue a program of classes in Ukrainian, as well as learn the Polish language, the broadcaster wrote.

Moreover, his latest initiative, promoted under the “Hope Bowl” slogan, is supporting starving children in East African countries, among others. So far, the boy has raised GBP 6,000 (USD 7,440) for the cause.

“Being at the school in Poland and seeing how much the funds raised last year have helped the Ukrainian children there, I just knew I had to do another fundraiser,” Gabriel said, quoted by the Save the Children humanitarian organization.