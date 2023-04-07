Taiwan’s engagement with world ‘unstoppable’, says president

Taiwan will not be stopped from engaging with the world and will not give in to pressure, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday as she arrived back from a trip to Central America and the United States, where she met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.



China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, reacted with anger to the McCarthy meeting having demanded it not take place, though so far has held off ratcheting up military tensions to show its displeasure.

Speaking after stepping off her flight, Tsai said her enthusiastic welcome overseas was a powerful message.

“We showed the international community that in the face of pressure and threats Taiwan will be even more united and will absolutely not yield to suppression, nor due to obstructions stop exchanges with the world,” she said at the country’s main international airport at Taoyuan outside of Taipei.

Tsai and her government reject China’s sovereignty claims, saying only Taiwan’s people can decide their future. She has repeatedly offered talks with China but been rebuffed, with Beijing viewing her as a separatist.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.