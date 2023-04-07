Lithuania to demand compensation from Belarus for bringing migrants to the border

The Lithuanian government will demand compensation of at least EUR 120 million from Belarus for smuggling migrants and bringing them to the Lithuanian border. Vilnius will also seek the case to be reviewed by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Lithuania’s state broadcaster LRT reported.

“Lithuanian authorities have enough information that the illegal migration flow that continues since 2021 could not be possible without the involvement of the Belarusian regime,” Lithuanian Justice Minister Evelina Dobrovolska wrote on Twitter.

— Ewelina Dobrowolska (@EveDobrovolska) April 5, 2023

The justice minister said Lithuania will file a complaint against Belarus for failing to comply with the Protocol against the Smuggling of Migrants by Land, Sea, and Air, supplementing the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime.

— Ewelina Dobrowolska (@EveDobrovolska) April 5, 2023

Pressure on Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia’s borders by Belarus using illegal migration has been mounting since the spring of 2021.

EU Member States believe that attempts by migrants from the Middle East to cross the Belarusian border further into Europe are the result of deliberate actions by Alyaksandr Lukashenka, instrumentally using migrants to destabilize the situation in the region.

As of August 2021 Lithuania, with a population of nearly 3 million, has denied 20,000 migrants from crossing the Belarusian border. Nearly 4,200 migrants made it across the border in 2021, but most have since left Lithuania, according to data collected by LRT.

Migration crisis in Poland

In 2021 the Polish Border Guard recorded 39,700 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. In December, there were over 1,700 attempts, 8,900 in November, 17,500 in October, 7,700 in September, and 3,500 in August.

As a result of the attacks on the border, the Polish government decided to erect a barrier that would prevent migrants from crossing it illegally.

The barrier was completed on October 1, 2022. The total cost of the border fence was approximately EUR 330 mln.