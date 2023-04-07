Italian artist pays tribute to Picasso with massive land art

Italian land artist Dario Gambarin paid tribute to Pablo Picasso by carving out a giant portrait to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of the Spanish painter.

Gambarin made the portrait on a 25,000-square-meter wasteland in Castagnaro (Verona) with a tractor.

The artist said he was inspired by the self-portrait of Picasso made in 1907.

Pablo Picasso, in full Pablo Diego José Francisco de Paula Juan Nepomuceno Crispín Crispiniano María Remedios de la Santísima Trinidad Ruiz Picasso, was born on October 25, 1881, in Málaga, Spain. He died on April 8, 1973, in Mougins, France.

He was a Spanish expatriate painter, sculptor, printmaker, ceramicist, and stage designer, one of the greatest and most-influential artists of the 20th century, and the creator of Cubism.