Catholics and tourists flock to Seville to witness ‘La Madruga’ ceremony

Thousands of Catholic worshippers flooded the streets of Seville on Friday at midnight to attend “La Madruga” – The Dawn, one of the city’s most iconic Easter processions.

Visit Lublin, the 2023 European Youth Capital

Lublin is the first ever Polish city to bear the title of the European Youth Capital. In the contest organized by the European Youth Forum, the…

see more

Seville’s Madruga is made up of six processions, but perhaps the best-known hermandad, or brotherhood, is the Macarena brotherhood carrying the Virgin of Hope of Macarena float.

Under a full moon, the over-a-ton Virgin of Macarena and Jesus of Great Power floats left the Basilica of Santa Maria de la Esperanza carried by dozens of bearers led by Nazarene penitents wearing distinctive pointy hoods and robes.

The sculptures weave through the city for up to 14 hours along crisscrossing routes accompanied by faithful crying and singing to the Virgin Mary and Jesus.

“The Virgin of Macarena to me is an unexplainable feeling. It is something we have experienced since I was a little child (…) each time that I see her is something I cannot explain, you have to experience it,” said 42-year-old English teacher Maribel Munoz.

El señor de #Sevilla en #LaMadrugá pic.twitter.com/5BCkFTWZrS

— José Paneque (@jllpaneque) April 7, 2023

Although Holy Week processions take place throughout the country, Seville’s are the most famous as the southern city stands out with its pompous celebrations.