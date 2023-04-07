Health minister urges Poles to take greater care of their health

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

With the start of spring, Poland’s health minister has encouraged Poles to take better care of their health by eating healthier and taking exercise.

Adam Niedzielski made the recommendations during a press conference on the occasion of World Health Day on Friday.

The health minister encouraged Poles to make changes in their lifestyles. “I’m referring to both rational nutrition and physical activity,” he said, while pointing out that according to research, more than 60 percent of peoples’ health depends on those two factors.

“Even a half-hour of activity per day is enough to have a beneficial effect on health,” he pointed out, also noting “the importance of having regular medical check-ups.”

Niedzielski urged Poles to take a “post-Covid-19 look” at the condition of their health, adding that he, himself, had returned to running after taking a six-month-long break.

The minister also wished everyone a peaceful Easter and added that the holiday season was a good time to reflect on one’s health and to take up physical activities.

“Let’s think about how we eat. It’s worthwhile to read labels, check the ingredients that are in our food,” he said.

“Let’s start taking better care of ourselves with the coming of spring!” Niedzielski concluded.